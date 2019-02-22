Analysts See $0.99 EPS for LivaNova PLC (LIVN); Emcor Group (EME) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Emcor Group Inc (EME) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 130 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 113 decreased and sold holdings in Emcor Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 52.05 million shares, down from 52.13 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Emcor Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 95 Increased: 91 New Position: 39.

Analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report $0.99 EPS on February, 27.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. LIVN’s profit would be $48.20 million giving it 24.78 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, LivaNova PLC’s analysts see 45.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $98.14. About 295,189 shares traded. LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has risen 14.61% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LIVN News: 05/04/2018 – LivaNova to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – LivaNova 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – LivaNova 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – LivaNova: Divestment of Cardiac Rhythm Management Business Franchise to MicroPort Scientific Expected to Close in Second Quarter of 2018; 08/03/2018 – LIVANOVA PLC LIVN.O – SAYS DEAL FOLLOWS SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF WORKS COUNCIL INFORMATION AND CONSULTATION REQUIREMENTS IN FRANCE; 08/03/2018 – LivaNova: Selling Cardiac Rhythm Management Business for $190 Million; 02/05/2018 – LivaNova 1Q Net $13.3M; 29/03/2018 – LIVANOVA BICARBON AORTIC VALVES RECEIVE CE MARK FOR EXPANDED USE LABELING WITH LOWER-DOSE BLOOD THINNERS IN LOW-RISK PATIENTS; 30/04/2018 – LivaNova Completes Sale of Cardiac Rhythm Management Business to MicroPort Scientific Corp; 02/05/2018 – LIVANOVA SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.50 TO $3.70

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, makes, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.78 billion. It operates in three businesses: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. It currently has negative earnings. The Neuromodulation business designs, develops, and markets its Vagus Nerve Stimulation Therapy System, an implantable device to treat drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md holds 4.72% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. for 182,628 shares. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In owns 192,359 shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saturna Capital Corp has 1.49% invested in the company for 682,750 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank Pa has invested 1.47% in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 34,643 shares.

The stock increased 2.50% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $70.59. About 470,608 shares traded or 33.76% up from the average. EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) has declined 19.03% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.03% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS 94c; 16/05/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q REV. $1.90B, EST. $1.82B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP MAINTIANS YR REV, DILUTED EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Backlog as of March 31 Was $3.95B; 12/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. First Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast over the Internet

Analysts await EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 19.47% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EME’s profit will be $77.70M for 13.07 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by EMCOR Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.06 billion. The firm designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; cranes and rigging; millwrighting; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding. It has a 16.05 P/E ratio. It also offers building services to facilities, such as commercial and government site activities and maintenance; reception, security, and catering; outage services to utilities and industrial plants; military base activities support; mobile mechanical maintenance and services; floor care and janitorial; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal; facilities and vendor management; call center; installation and support for building systems; technical consulting and diagnostics; small modification and retrofit; infrastructure and building projects; and program development, management, and maintenance services for energy systems.