AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) Contrasting side by side

Both AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 8.00M 217.16 51.52M -1.83 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 40.96M 5.13 21.69M -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates AnaptysBio Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AnaptysBio Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. -644.00% -14.9% -14% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. -52.95% -23% -16.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. are 24.1 and 24.1 respectively. Its competitor Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. AnaptysBio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AnaptysBio Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 15.74% and its consensus target price is $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AnaptysBio Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 68.4%. About 0.7% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -5.05% -17.9% -18.61% 0.71% -20.28% -29.7% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. -2.77% -9.33% 22.48% 25.15% 16.39% 20.15%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has -29.7% weaker performance while Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has 20.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats AnaptysBio Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.