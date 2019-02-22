Anderson Hoagland & Co Upped Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Position by $380,640; Aspen Insurance Holdings LTD (AHL) Stock Price Rose While Private Management Group Has Trimmed Holding by $4.72 Million

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 14.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,955 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.03 million, up from 42,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 9.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd (AHL) by 30.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 115,235 shares as the company's stock rose 2.34% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 260,768 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.90 million, down from 376,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $42.74 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 20.71M shares traded or 1599.31% up from the average. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) has risen 1.85% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.85% the S&P500.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Cap Inc by 226,719 shares to 10.02M shares, valued at $61.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 389,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 858,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Rite Aid Corp (NYSE:RAD).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $3.20 million activity. The insider MARKS MICHAEL E bought 8,000 shares worth $482,480. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $660,000 was sold by Le Peuch Olivier. $375,500 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares were bought by Schorn Patrick.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $177.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6,491 shares to 13,462 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 9,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,153 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Pcl (NYSE:AON).