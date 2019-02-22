Aperio Group Decreased Holding in Bce Com New (BCE) as Stock Value Rose; Hemenway Trust Company Holding in Fiserv (FISV) Lifted by $451,492 as Share Value Declined

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 2.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 5,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.88 million, up from 260,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 4.17 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Bce Inc Com New (BCE) by 44.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 101,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 127,486 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.17M, down from 229,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 742,806 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has declined 12.24% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $22.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hewlett Packard Enter by 157,156 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $25.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 11,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola European Pa.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $593.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,129 shares to 35,580 shares, valued at $13.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 29,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold FISV shares while 288 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 335.33 million shares or 3.24% less from 346.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) stated it has 548 shares. 3,000 were reported by Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability Company. Atria Invs Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Smithbridge Asset De has 1.51% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 30,510 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation holds 125,374 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 828 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Investment Mgmt has 0.58% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 7,959 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 80 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 0.08% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 256,345 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,922 shares. Sg Americas Secs invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The New York-based Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 5,703 were reported by Scotia Cap Inc. Findlay Park Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).