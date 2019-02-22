Apple (AAPL) Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Declined; United Asset Strategies Decreased Its Visa (V) Holding by $1.50 Million as Share Price Declined

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 3,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,671 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.67M, down from 24,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $806.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $171.06. About 97,975 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House for meetings, including one with President Trump this afternoon; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 78.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 10,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,761 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $414,000, down from 12,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $144. About 8.57M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. 1,521 shares were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D, worth $255,087 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $28.04 million activity. RICHEY ELLEN sold $11.34M worth of stock. Another trade for 3,643 shares valued at $484,765 was sold by Sheedy William M..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.