Apple (AAPL) Holder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Declined; Armstrong Henry H Associates Maintains Stake in Union Pacific (UNP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 19,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $319.83M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $811.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $172.05. About 2.35 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 30/04/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Warns, Apple’s Cash, Sprint, T-Mo Purgatory — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 4,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,456 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.22 million, up from 46,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $168.35. About 322,084 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $651.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,790 shares to 496,872 shares, valued at $68.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mariner Lc has 72,932 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Univest Of Pennsylvania holds 0.22% or 4,435 shares. Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fin Architects invested in 0.08% or 2,915 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Commerce reported 0.44% stake. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 24,163 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 961,101 shares. Next Financial stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability owns 3.22 million shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. 8,584 were accumulated by Leavell. Northstar Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 2,170 shares. Fincl Engines Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 300 shares. 620,930 are owned by Bristol John W And Com. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,000 shares.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. Tennison Lynden L had sold 8,450 shares worth $1.28 million on Tuesday, August 28.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific expects operating margin improvement – seekingalpha.com” on January 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: Can This Stock Double Again? – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: You Can’t Stop A Train – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Winter Storm Jaden Hits Chicago Intermodal Hub, Slowing Train Speeds And Freight – Benzinga” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 408,112 shares. Avenir reported 86,572 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi owns 15,000 shares. Grisanti Capital Ltd accumulated 37,887 shares. Sunbelt Securities invested in 2.44% or 20,180 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 20,617 shares. Grimes & reported 121,523 shares stake. Addison Cap reported 7,158 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability has invested 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 19.15 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 2.39 million shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited Co stated it has 89,369 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt holds 81,963 shares. Butensky Cohen Financial Security holds 1.93% or 10,647 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership owns 77,152 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 02/08/2019: VCRA, EGAN, QNST, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Appleâ€™s Smartphone Problems May Be Worse Than Expected – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Where Equal Weight Is Working (NYSE:RYT)(NASDAQ:AAPL)(NASDAQ:MSFT) – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm argues against Apple’s patent workaround – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock on Streaming TV Push to Challenge Netflix? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.