Apple (AAPL) Holder Tnb Financial Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Declined; As Apple Com (AAPL) Market Value Declined, Tompkins Financial Trimmed Stake

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 2,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,914 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.91 million, down from 108,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $811.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $172.18. About 2.79 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 4.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 3,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,504 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.56 million, down from 67,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $811.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $172.18. About 2.79 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Cuts Iphone Estimates Just Before Apple’s Earnings Report — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $902,607 activity. $255,087 worth of stock was sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $623.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR) by 12,679 shares to 160,446 shares, valued at $14.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 4,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fin stated it has 3.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 287,786 were accumulated by Mariner Limited. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.02% or 69,874 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assocs accumulated 4.31% or 263,564 shares. Moreover, Magellan Asset Mgmt has 7.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10.60M shares. Brown Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 25,778 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc stated it has 5.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Apriem Advsr reported 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 47,315 were accumulated by Mcmillion Mngmt. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 25,200 shares. Partner Fund Lp stated it has 0.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Cim Ltd Liability has 4.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 53,756 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Llc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,778 shares. Cwh Cap Management Inc accumulated 0.92% or 8,844 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company owns 129,285 shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $487.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,568 shares to 119,077 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) by 13,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fftse Europe Etf (VGK).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $902,607 activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of stock or 3,408 shares.

