Apple Com (AAPL) Holder Assetmark Lowered Stake; Awm Investment Company Increased Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Position by $4.47 Million as Valuation Declined

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 1.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 2,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.22M, down from 175,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $812.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.27. About 3.26M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 07/03/2018 – APPLE – IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) by 158.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 1.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.49 million, up from 940,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Maxwell Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 244,820 shares traded. Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) has declined 61.68% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MXWL News: 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Sees 1Q Rev Below $31M-$33M Guidanc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Maxwell Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXWL); 05/03/2018 Maxwell Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Expects Recovery in 2; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Roby: Roby Highlights Visits to Fort Rucker and Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base on House Floor; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Maxwell’s Former CEO David Schramm and Former Controller James DeWitt Also Were Charged for Failing to Respond to Red Flags; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.8 – 11km N of Maxwell, CA; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies: 1Q Energy Storage Product Line Rev Appears to Exceed Earlier Expectations; 27/04/2018 – ESPN: Source: Hawks reach 1-year deal with Maxwell; 26/03/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 200% to 38 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 12.60 million shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 2.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 969,801 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 139,755 shares. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 70,454 shares. Horizon Investments Llc owns 11,039 shares. E&G Advsr LP reported 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) holds 1.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 8,274 shares. Partnervest Advisory Lc holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,930 shares. Stone Run Limited Co has 3,788 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 28,951 are owned by Aimz Inv Advsr Limited Liability. Bankshares Of Mellon stated it has 48.20 million shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Svcs has invested 1.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Advisors Lp has invested 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). St Germain D J Inc holds 4.99% or 197,356 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd reported 62,982 shares stake.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,618 shares to 43,845 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 17,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Growth Etf (VUG).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $902,607 activity. $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $604.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 14,189 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology by 181,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,714 shares, and cut its stake in Reed’s Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED).