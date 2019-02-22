Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6.72M 28.42 46.41M -1.42 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 63.89M -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptinyx Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aptinyx Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. -690.63% 0% 0% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.3% -64.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 21.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.8. The Current Ratio of rival Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.3. Aptinyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Competitively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.62% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -6.03% -19.01% -34.47% 0% 0% 3.32% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.73% 27.68% 40.85% 110.51% 129.73% 107.29%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.