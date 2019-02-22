AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. N/A 501.79 10.62M -0.93 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 19.36M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -47.2% -38.8% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -162%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.4% and 4.3%. 6.37% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.65% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -6.02% -14.6% -20.68% -21.21% -32.37% -33.52% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.11% -19.39% -42.37% -69.69% -86.85% -84.37%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.