Arcadia Investment Management Stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Boosted by $386,650; As Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Market Value Declined, Holder Martin & Company Trimmed Its Holding

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) by 29.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 17,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.59 million, down from 59,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 247,639 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 33.77% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 4.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 5,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 129,735 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.72 million, up from 124,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 2.90M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.13% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE Parent ICE Anticipates Over $20 Million Spend on Bakkt This Year – Yahoo Finance” on February 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ICE Benchmark Administration Introduces the U.S. Dollar ICE Bank Yield Index for Review and Comment by Market Participants – Business Wire” published on January 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ICE Endex Announces Results of European Gas Storage Auction For GasTerra – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IntercontinentalExchange Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange Announces Record Trading Volume for ICE Permian WTI Crude Oil Futures – Business Wire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00M and $378.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,104 shares to 56,622 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 16,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,021 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $330.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 6,140 shares to 77,423 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 6,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Merit Medical Signs Agreement to Acquire Cianna Medical, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MMSI February 2019 Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on December 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Merit Medical (MMSI) to Acquire Cianna Medical, Shares Up – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Merit Medical Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical Announces Leadership Change and Appointment of Interim CFO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 31, 2018.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. 20,000 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares with value of $1.22 million were sold by Lampropoulos Justin J.. Karras Nolan E. sold $122,550 worth of stock. $546,053 worth of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) was sold by Millner F. Ann.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.33 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $24.68 million for 33.30 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.26% negative EPS growth.