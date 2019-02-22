Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Position Held by First Trust Bank Ltd; Smith Salley & Associates Upped Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $511,520

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,374 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.78M, up from 87,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 3.26 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network

First Trust Bank Ltd increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 15.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd bought 76,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 574,979 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.59M, up from 498,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 157,677 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 13.33% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares. 9,620 shares valued at $1.15M were sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.