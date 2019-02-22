Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Position in Freeport (FCX) by $3.52 Million; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Dodge & Cox Has Decreased Its Holding

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 11.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 4.41M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 35.39 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.72 billion, down from 39.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 1,159 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 25.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 270,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.67 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 20.12 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 27.96% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – LANGHAM RESIGNATION WAS TENDERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF AGREEMENT FOLLOWING A DECREASE IN ICAHN GROUP’S SHARE OWNERSHIP; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 11/04/2018 – YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA YAR.OL – YARA FREEPORT LLC IS OWNED 68 PERCENT BY YARA AND 32 PERCENT BY BASF; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 11/04/2018 – REG-Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Faces New Environmental Hurdles at Indonesia’s Grasberg; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA DECREE SAYS WILL FINE COMPANIES 20 PCT OF MINERAL EXPORT REVENUE IF NOT ENOUGH PROGRESS BUILDING SMELTERS

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 56,300 shares to 272,984 shares, valued at $27.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,724 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Since October 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $922,205 activity. $85,955 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares were sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan: Update On Recent Developments – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Has More Problems On Its Hands Than Just Low Copper Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freeport-McMoRan: Tough Times Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Barrick Gold Close To Buying Freeport-McMoRan? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan: The End Of Indonesian Saga – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 55 investors sold FCX shares while 198 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 983.61 million shares or 3.09% less from 1.01 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Thompson Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 1% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 401,518 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 2.13M shares. Innovations Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 38,490 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Moreover, Wright Inc has 0.06% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Private Asset reported 232,103 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 26,819 shares. Stifel Finance Corp accumulated 0.03% or 695,150 shares. Gabelli Investment Advisers Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 127,400 shares. First Personal Fincl Service stated it has 16,978 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Legacy Cap Prns reported 43,380 shares. State Street has invested 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Windsor Management Limited Liability Com reported 14,819 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 10,000 are held by Cacti Asset Management Llc. Forte Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv accumulated 103,389 shares. Welch Group Ltd holds 58,274 shares. New York-based Gm Advisory Group Inc has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). F&V Cap Mgmt Llc has 4.93% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 188,280 shares. King Wealth holds 4,805 shares. 430,828 are held by Da Davidson. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.17% stake. The New York-based Trustco State Bank N Y has invested 2.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 125,594 were reported by Covington Invest Advsrs. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 54.77M shares. Legacy Private Trust owns 63,403 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stocks Finish Mixed After National Emergency Bombshell – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco +3.6% as analysts praise software shift – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Will Strength In Cisco’s Product Dynamics Impact Its Valuation? – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Earnings: CSCO Stock Surges on Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 02/05/2019: GLUU, ALLT, STX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $27.62 million activity. Kramer Kelly A. had sold 70,000 shares worth $3.32 million on Thursday, November 29. 68,308 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $3.24 million were sold by Tan Irving. Robbins Charles sold $10.28 million worth of stock or 217,420 shares. On Friday, November 23 the insider CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324. BHATT PRAT also sold $1.52M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. $1.20M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by WEST STEVEN M.