Ares Commercial (ACRE) Investors: BTIG Keeps Buy Rating, Sees $15.5/Share; Rfg Advisory Group Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Ares Commercial (NYSE:ACRE) had its stock rating noted as Buy by analysts at BTIG. BTIG currently has a $15.5 target on the $431.86M market cap company or 2.45% upside potential. This was revealed to clients and investors in a note on Thursday morning.

Rfg Advisory Group Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 23.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rfg Advisory Group Llc acquired 2,941 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)'s stock rose 5.87%. The Rfg Advisory Group Llc holds 15,200 shares with $2.10 million value, up from 12,259 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $362.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 328,159 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500.

Since December 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $193,784 activity. 13,618 shares were sold by Henderson James Alan, worth $193,784.

Among 3 analysts covering Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ares Commercial Real has $15 highest and $14.5 lowest target. $14.75’s average target is -2.51% below currents $15.13 stock price. Ares Commercial Real had 3 analyst reports since October 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Friday, January 11 to “Strong Buy”.

The stock increased 1.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 21,096 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 4.87% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $431.86 million. It provides a range of financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. It has a 12.41 P/E ratio. The firm originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity.

Analysts await Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ACRE’s profit will be $9.13M for 11.82 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.49 in 2018Q2.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive.

Rfg Advisory Group Llc decreased Spdr Series Trust (LAG) stake by 48,749 shares to 437,966 valued at $12.14 million in 2018Q3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2.

