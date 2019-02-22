Argent Trust Company Boosted Its Capital One Financial (COF) Holding by $432,636; United Technologies Com (UTX) Holder Vision Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 21.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 6,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,573 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.58 million, down from 32,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 3.26 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 22.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 4,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.35M, up from 20,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 1.74M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 13.27% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will a Three-Way Split Release Value for United Technologies Shareholders? – The Motley Fool” on January 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies +4% as Q4 earnings thump estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dan Loeb 2018 Letter: Equity Exposure Down As CB Pulls Away The Koolaid – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE scores $517M Army helicopter contract – Seeking Alpha” published on February 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why United Technologies Rose More Than 10% in January – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.25 million worth of stock was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. $104,916 worth of stock was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.24% or 103,296 shares. Bennicas Associate invested in 9,789 shares. Smith Salley And Associates stated it has 2.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Advent Interest Corp Ma has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bbva Compass Comml Bank reported 99,825 shares. Philadelphia Tru Com invested in 7,604 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Llc reported 502,485 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 3.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.23% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 32,482 are held by Roundview Ltd Liability Com. Loeb Prns invested 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Jet Capital Investors LP has 3.13% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 283,260 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.84% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt invested in 20 shares. Capstone Inv has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $369.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Hi Yld Corp E (HYG) by 5,562 shares to 85,983 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 10,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR).

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $867.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 22,651 shares to 6,174 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,088 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tips Bond (Mkt) (TIP).