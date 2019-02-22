Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Comparing side by side

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.16M 33.36 23.74M -2.98 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 32.24M 0.65 3.18M -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1,099.07% 54.6% -91.5% Cyanotech Corporation -9.86% -13.5% -7.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Cyanotech Corporation is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.8% of Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -25% -34.84% -41.67% 0% 0% -38.85% Cyanotech Corporation -5.56% 6.06% -3.37% -12.73% -17.93% -11.82%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has weaker performance than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.