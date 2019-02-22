ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

We will be contrasting the differences between ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 22.82M 15.76 14.76M -0.17 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 89.84M 6.23 12.47M 0.19 52.02

Table 1 highlights ArQule Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ArQule Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. -64.68% -42.7% -23% ChemoCentryx Inc. 13.88% 32.2% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.61 shows that ArQule Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ArQule Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $17.5, which is potential 58.08% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ArQule Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 55.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 4.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -4.31% -11.91% -41.71% -32.77% 133.55% 115.15% ChemoCentryx Inc. -0.1% -16.33% -9.75% -15.2% 69.59% 68.74%

For the past year ArQule Inc. was more bullish than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats ArQule Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.