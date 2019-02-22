Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Comparing side by side

Since Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 47.29M 35.90 29.21M -0.68 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 654.70M 16.96 222.69M -1.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -61.77% -59% -50.4% Seattle Genetics Inc. -34.01% -13.8% -11.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.99 shows that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seattle Genetics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.3 respectively. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 283.85% and an $69.17 consensus target price. On the other hand, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s potential upside is 23.87% and its consensus target price is $85.67. The data provided earlier shows that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.6% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.92% -14.68% -32.71% 22.95% 279.44% 271.2% Seattle Genetics Inc. -3.08% -0.49% -22.02% -9.12% 5.9% 13.36%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seattle Genetics Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.