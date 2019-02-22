As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Palo Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.14 Million; Cohen & Steers Has Lifted Its Holding in Eqt (EQT) by $1.57 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corporation (EQT) by 91.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 35,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,522 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.30M, up from 38,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 3.09 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 35.37% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM WILL ALSO ASSUME RMP DEBT, WHICH TOTALED $325 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – EQM ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OLYMPUS GATHERING SYSTEM, ITS 75% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE GATHERING SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – EQT FUNDS, OWNERS OF SIVANTOS, AND THE TØPHOLM AND WESTERMANN FAMILIES, OWNERS OF WIDEX, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE AGREED TERMS TO MERGE THE TWO COMPANIES; 20/03/2018 – EQT SAYS CEO SCHLOTTERBECK RESIGNED OVER COMPENSATION DISPUTE; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EACH HOLDER OF COMMON UNIT OF RMP WILL RECEIVE 0.3319 UNITS OF EQM, REPRESENTING EQUITY VALUE OF $2.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – EQT’S FUND VI HAS SOLD ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN TERVEYSTALO; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF POLAND’S HTL-STREFA

Palo Capital Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 74.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palo Capital Inc sold 15,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 5,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $389,000, down from 20,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palo Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.14. About 5.61 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c

Palo Capital Inc, which manages about $167.90 million and $459.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 16,987 shares to 43,358 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $34.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.13M shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 2.89M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.75M shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).