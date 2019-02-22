As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Fairfield Bush & Company Has Cut Its Position; Community Bk Sys (CBU) Share Value Declined While Nottingham Advisors Has Decreased by $1.43 Million Its Position

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 3.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 437 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,199 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.44M, down from 12,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $795.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1619.44. About 10,704 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update; 05/04/2018 – Trump repeated the false claim that the Post is a “lobbyist” for Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Several candidates have been approached to lead Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video); 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month

Nottingham Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 13.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc sold 23,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.52 million, down from 179,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.12. About 132,903 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 11.05% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20 million and $586.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (TDTF) by 16,749 shares to 220,088 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.72, from 1.63 in 2018Q2.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $809,436 activity. MICHAEL R KALLET also sold $103,360 worth of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) on Tuesday, December 11.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $70.20 million activity. 1,375 shares valued at $2.31M were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $4.01M worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $8.02M worth of stock. Zapolsky David also sold $3.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2.