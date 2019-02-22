As American Intl Group (Put) (AIG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Equitec Specialists Has Lowered Its Position by $535,300; As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Cut Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology (AZPN) by 15.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60 million, down from 47,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Aspen Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $99.64. About 300,561 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.48% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Put) (AIG) by 44.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $666,000, down from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 5.42M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32M and $334.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 15,725 shares to 116,850 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

