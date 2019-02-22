As Anheuser (BUD) Stock Price Declined, Investec Asset Management LTD Decreased Position by $356,700; Transmontaigne Partners LP (TLP) Holder Peak Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $659,756 as Share Value Rose

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Transmontaigne Partners LP (TLP) by 150.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 17,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.66% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 28,862 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11 million, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Transmontaigne Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $678.64M market cap company. It closed at $40.98 lastly. It is down 5.53% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TLP News: 17/04/2018 – TLP BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 78.5C FROM 77C, EST. 78.5C; 17/04/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS $0.015 BOOST IN QTRLY DIST; 16/05/2018 – TransMontaigne Group Dinner Set By MUFG Securities for May. 23; 15/03/2018 – Transmontaigne Partners 4Q Rev $47.6M; 23/05/2018 – TransMontaigne at Group Dinner Hosted By MUFG Securities Today; 09/05/2018 – Transmontaigne Partners 1Q EPS 52c; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – WILL EXPAND ITS BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS OPERATIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ TransMontaigne Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLP); 15/03/2018 TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO $0.77, AN 8.5% INCREASE; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 0.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 984,491 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $86.21M, down from 988,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 731,915 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Battle Lines Drawn Over Corn In Beer After Super Bowl Ads (NYSE:BUD)(NYSE:TAP) – Benzinga” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Got A Lot Cheaper By Cutting Its Dividend, And That’s A Good Thing – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anheuser-Busch InBev looks to lighten debt pressure – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Anheuser Busch (NYSE:BUD) Analyst Says Share Price Has Gone Too Flat, M&A Unlikely – Benzinga” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “RBC To Investors: This Bud’s For You (NYSE:BUD) – Benzinga” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.22 billion for 17.15 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bragg Fincl Inc reported 15,203 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated reported 4,608 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 629 shares. Summit Secs Gru reported 33,800 shares. 12,900 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Tru. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Com owns 7,450 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 17,467 shares in its portfolio. First Fincl Corp In holds 0.03% or 455 shares. Ims holds 0% or 200 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Sit Investment Assoc holds 17,945 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 3,778 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 0% stake. 338,851 were reported by Millennium Management Lc. Moreover, Yorktown Mngmt And has 0.06% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 2,400 shares.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 4.97M shares to 9.07M shares, valued at $24.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 541,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

More recent Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why TransMontaigne Partners Surged 12.7% Today – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Camden Property Trust, The Western Union, MINDBODY, Balchem, TransMontaigne Partners, and Cubic â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TransMontaigne Partners, L.P. (TLP) CEO Fred Boutin on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 10, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 8 investors sold TLP shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 9.70 million shares or 0.19% less from 9.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 1,400 shares. Regions Corporation owns 0% invested in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) for 3,000 shares. Webster Bank N A holds 0% or 575 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Global Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Morgan Stanley invested in 21,230 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 2,070 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 73,074 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0% or 17,400 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Inspirion Wealth Limited Co holds 0.1% or 6,419 shares. Arclight Partners Limited Liability Com reported 3.17 million shares. Fmr has 1 shares. Green Square Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) for 26,426 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Blair William Com Il accumulated 14,618 shares or 0% of the stock.