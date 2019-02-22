As Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Shares Declined, Chickasaw Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $5.19 Million; Intui (INTU) Shareholder Fundsmith Llp Has Raised Position by $27.44 Million as Share Price Declined

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Intui Inc (INTU) by 3.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 120,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $930.12M, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Intui Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $235.03. About 2.29 million shares traded or 36.56% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Midstream Partners Lp (AM) by 3.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 185,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.99 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $143.02M, down from 5.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 691,588 shares traded. Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) has declined 5.09% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Partners Lp by 2.16 million shares to 11.86 million shares, valued at $263.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 14 investors sold AM shares while 33 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 88.30 million shares or 3.43% more from 85.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset has 0.01% invested in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) for 13,156 shares. Stifel owns 0% invested in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) for 25,921 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) for 55,337 shares. Bollard Grp Lc invested 0.01% in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM). Heronetta Mgmt LP holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) for 72,100 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 148,900 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Secs Lc has invested 0.03% in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM). Payden & Rygel, California-based fund reported 785,740 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 57,948 shares. Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Oh owns 143,154 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California-based Kayne Anderson Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.38% in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.01% or 518,119 shares in its portfolio. Osterweis Cap Mgmt holds 0.48% in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) or 264,755 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiera Capital Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Caxton Ltd Partnership reported 2,578 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 3.96% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 2.86M shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 316,329 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Inc reported 1,600 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 513,539 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 1,057 shares. Moreover, Mai Cap has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Investec Asset Management North America has 0.23% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 11,586 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 186 were reported by Ironwood Fincl Ltd. Dsm Capital Partners Lc stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).