As Apple Computer (AAPL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Altavista Wealth Management Has Trimmed by $438,525 Its Stake; Zazove Associates Has Boosted Its Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Position

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 4.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 1,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,144 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.06 million, down from 42,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $806.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $171.06. About 13,666 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 11/05/2018 – Apple says it’s found a ‘revolutionary’ way to make its devices more environmentally friendly; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 137.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 463,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.70M, up from 336,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 96,898 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 68.12% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.12% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 23/04/2018 – Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – BKEP’S OWNED PIPELINES ARE INTRASTATE ONLY AND AS SUCH BKEP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY IMPACT TO ITS TARIFFS; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy 4Q Rev $44.2M; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight expects continued weakness in U.S. oil storage market; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy Sees 2018 Earnings Growth; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $44.2M, EST. $44.5M; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – VENTURE TO INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF A NEW CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SERVING STACK PRODUCERS IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – ERGON, OWNER OF GENERAL PARTNER OF CO, TO HOLD OWNERSHIP IN CIMARRON EXPRESS VIA A NEWLY CREATED, WHOLLY OWNED UNIT

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenbrier Companies (Prn) by 20.11 million shares to 33.21M shares, valued at $39.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (Prn) by 8.54 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.67M shares, and cut its stake in Zillow (Prn).

Since September 14, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,965 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 6 investors sold BKEP shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 12.91 million shares or 20.87% less from 16.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 15,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 1.00 million shares. Terril Brothers accumulated 55,900 shares. Two Sigma Secs reported 25,756 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. Prescott Grp Management Limited Liability Company owns 785,877 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Regions Corp has 1,000 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 267,000 shares. Moab Cap Partners Limited Liability Company reported 185,623 shares stake. Virtu Fincl Lc has 33,474 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 89,764 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $268.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,545 shares to 4,714 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 32,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,945 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 Mth T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Addison Cap Com has invested 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 450,529 shares. 108,063 are held by Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability. D E Shaw And Inc holds 3.32M shares. Moreover, Mrj Incorporated has 5.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 18,000 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council reported 780,342 shares. Coatue Management invested in 884,321 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs stated it has 2.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 204,503 shares. Jones Lllp invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sumitomo Mitsui owns 4.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16.85 million shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd invested 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dsam Prtn (London) Limited holds 0.76% or 23,000 shares in its portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt has 94,746 shares.

