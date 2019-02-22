As Autoliv (ALV) Shares Declined, Cibc World Markets Has Increased Its Stake by $1.30 Million; Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Shareholder Kemper Lowered Stake by $3.11 Million as Shares Declined

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 317.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 15,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.73 million, up from 4,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 769,679 shares traded or 12.32% up from the average. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 18.35% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 27/04/2018 – Autoliv 1Q Operating Margin 8.0% Vs 8.3%; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – FOR VEONEER, TOTAL AVAILABLE MARKET OF $43 BLN BY 2025, INDICATING A 10% ANNUAL GROWTH RATE (CAGR); 22/03/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS JOHAN LÖFVENHOLM, WILL BECOME CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF VEONEER FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: CEVIAN TO MAINTAIN AT LEAST 8% OWNERSHIP IN AUTOLIV; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv: FY Underlying Profitability in Passive Safety Seen Increasing; 09/05/2018 – Autoliv: GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Autoliv Outlook To Negative; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – ANNOUNCED IMPORTANT STEPS IN PROCESS TO SPIN-OFF ITS ELECTRONICS BUSINESS; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CFO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE CAPEX NORMALIZING TOWARDS HISTORIC LEVELS OF 4 PCT-5 PCT IN 2019, BUT REMAIN HIGHER FOR 2018 — INVESTOR DAY; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv 1Q Oper Pft $225.4M

Kemper Corp decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 98.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp sold 259,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,425 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57,000, down from 264,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $764.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 690,264 shares traded or 36.52% up from the average. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has risen 38.81% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 03/04/2018 – RSG:RESOLUTE TO BUY STAKE IN LONCOR RE; 18/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-015-2018 (P); 14/03/2018 – WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LTD – NHAI ADVISED THAT RFP FOR PROJECT OF SIX LANING OF WALAJAPETH TO CHINNAIYAN CHATHIRAM SECTION OF NH-4 HAS BEEN ANNULLED; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE CEO SAYS TRANSPORT ISSUES CONTINUE TO IMPACT EARNINGS; 15/05/2018 – MiCTA Issues An RFP For Telecom, Internet, Services & Applications (TISA); 21/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-022-C-2018(P); 09/03/2018 – St Louis County: Corrections Medicine Pharmacy Services – RFP 2018-11-TP; 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Disability Services – RFP 2017-18-TP; 28/05/2018 – ORCA GOLD INC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT, RESOLUTE WILL OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 01/05/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS RATIFICATION OF UNIFOR LABOR PACT IN CANADA

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) CEO Yves Laflamme on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Declares $1.50 Special Dividend; 11.5% Yield – StreetInsider.com” published on November 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Eversource Energy (ES) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Kemper Corp, which manages about $551.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 177,330 shares to 425,689 shares, valued at $24.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 55,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $23.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 24,463 shares to 10,100 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp (Call) (NYSE:CCJ) by 4.72M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,800 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold ALV shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 21.04 million shares or 27.62% less from 29.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 903,999 are owned by Pictet Asset Ltd. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) or 5,145 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 43,722 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Moreover, Principal Fincl has 0.19% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 2.55M shares. 246,583 are held by Fiera Cap. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). 787 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 19,915 were accumulated by Cibc Inc. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Fjarde Ap owns 29,983 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. California-based Aperio Group Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 20,360 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Co Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).