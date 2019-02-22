As Ball Com (BLL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Bsw Wealth Partners Has Decreased Its Stake; As Vodafone Group Spon Adr Each Rep 10 Ord (VOD) Market Value Declined, Ftb Advisors Has Decreased by $742,775 Its Position

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Ball Corp Com (BLL) by 45.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 36,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 43,605 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.92 million, down from 79,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Ball Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 2.45 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 18.35% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 02/04/2018 – Ball to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2018; 21/03/2018 – The Fed’s Crystal Ball Looks a Bit Foggy; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp: Growth Cap Projects Are on Track; 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City; 20/03/2018 – Ball Corporation, Employees Expand Philanthropic Efforts Worldwide; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 02/04/2018 – Alleghey Cy: N Zone Sports Junior T Ball Ages Four and Five; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: LaVar Ball plots next step: Using forgotten son to sell his league; 30/03/2018 – Sprint Scores with Newest Network Innovation – Sprint Magic Ball; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Spon Adr Each Rep 10 Ord (VOD) by 54.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 4,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,335 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $619,000, down from 7,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Spon Adr Each Rep 10 Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 109,406 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – VODAFONE GROUP AND ADITYA BIRLA GROUP ANNOUNCE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA CELLULAR; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPRESENTS A STEP CHANGE IN EUROPE’S TRANSITION TO A GIGABIT SOCIETY AND A TRANSFORMATIVE COMBINATION FOR VODAFONE THAT WILL GENERATE SIGNIFICANT VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – Ofcom opens net neutrality investigation into Three and Vodafone; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Oper Pft EUR4.3B; 26/03/2018 – Vodafone May Seek Liberty Dutch Stake at `Very Attractive Price’; 13/04/2018 – ITALY’S OPEN FIBER SAYS HAS EXTENDED ULTRABROADBAND ACCORD WITH VODAFONE TO COVER 271 ITALIAN CITIES; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone veteran Balesh Sharma named new CEO for Vodafone-ldea India telco combine; 09/05/2018 – Unitymedia GmbH (“Unitymedia”), Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG (“Unitymedia Hessen”) and Unitymedia NRW GmbH (“Unitymedia NRW”) announce agreement to sell the Unitymedia Group (as defined below) to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 22,807 shares to 509,034 shares, valued at $15.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P500 Eql Wgt by 17,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Small Cap Vipers Formerly Vanguard Index Tr (VB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 163 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 282.82 million shares or 1.79% more from 277.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank, New York-based fund reported 42,905 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Limited accumulated 5,500 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 31,128 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund reported 6,496 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 25,461 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 40,247 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 725,025 shares. Fragasso Gru has 0.53% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 45,683 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 163,846 shares. Charter Trust invested in 72,291 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation accumulated 83,403 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Daiwa Grp Inc stated it has 222,025 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Trust Company Of Vermont accumulated 184 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $12.90 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Fisher Daniel William sold $371,886 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 7,000 shares. HAYES JOHN A also sold $4.16 million worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Monday, September 10. 13,677 Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares with value of $725,018 were sold by MORRISON SCOTT C. BAKER CHARLES E had sold 16,647 shares worth $840,674. $327,151 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) was sold by Knobel Jeff A on Monday, November 5.