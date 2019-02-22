As Bectondickinson & Company (BDX) Stock Declined, Holder Hendley & Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $587,772; Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stock Value Declined While S&Co Has Upped Position by $500,250

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 2.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,005 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.03M, up from 112,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.15. About 2.34 million shares traded or 27.63% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 8.88% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Bectondickinson & Company (BDX) by 29.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 2,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,333 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39 million, down from 7,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Bectondickinson & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $247.69. About 696,989 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX)

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $893.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (NYSE:MMM) by 2,055 shares to 59,190 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Corp Non (NYSE:EV) by 6,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,882 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Since December 18, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $545,905 activity. DOVE TIMOTHY L also sold $644,080 worth of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Tuesday, December 18.

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47 million and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,018 shares to 60,805 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

