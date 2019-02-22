As Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Shares Declined, Holder Rmb Capital Management Has Trimmed by $806,481 Its Stake; Netapp (NTAP) Shareholder Bowling Portfolio Management Decreased Its Stake by $551,140 as Stock Value Declined

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 7.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 6,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 84,586 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.97M, down from 91,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $122.49. About 30,863 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 24.82% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 12.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 6,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,628 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.75 million, down from 50,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 275,044 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has risen 14.08% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $8.04 million activity. The insider REICH JOEL D sold 7,157 shares worth $621,443. $666,550 worth of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares were sold by Kurian George.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $714.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 26,052 shares to 117,606 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

