As Carbonite (CARB) Market Valuation Declined, Summit Creek Advisors Raised Position by $2.80 Million; As F M C (FMC) Stock Declined, Fmr Has Increased by $13.46 Million Its Holding

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 17.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 80,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 540,933 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.28M, up from 460,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $812.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 3,533 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has risen 14.71% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c

Fmr Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 2.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 154,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.17 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $538.04 million, up from 6.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.64. About 25,089 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 10.04% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.75

Since August 30, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 59 insider sales for $6.50 million activity. 12,402 Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) shares with value of $508,836 were sold by Guadagno Norman. The insider HUDSON CASSANDRA sold 598 shares worth $15,291. SHEER DANIELLE had sold 691 shares worth $19,313 on Friday, November 30. Mellinger Paul S. also sold $22,880 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) shares. Mohan Deepak had sold 1,432 shares worth $47,628 on Monday, October 29. FOLGER ANTHONY also sold $45,027 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) on Friday, November 30.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $352,669 activity. 3,500 shares were bought by CORDEIRO EDUARDO E, worth $251,650 on Thursday, December 20.