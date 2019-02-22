As Caterpillar (CAT) Shares Declined, Arrow Financial Raised Its Holding by $457,672; American National Registered Investment Advisor Decreased Holding in Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) by $465,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 58.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 3,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,130 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24M, up from 5,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $139.41. About 267,762 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) by 43.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $610,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $98.5. About 11,818 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 7.53% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. 35,051 shares were sold by Johnson Denise C, worth $5.40 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bragg Advisors holds 7,093 shares. Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Interest Gp accumulated 252,104 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 282,603 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc has invested 1.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 2.16M shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 14,846 shares. Marco Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 270,641 shares. Signature Financial Management accumulated 0.04% or 1,644 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public stated it has 0.09% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has 0.22% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Benchmark Advsr has 1,800 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Summit Secs Group Inc Inc Ltd Llc reported 5,100 shares.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $476.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 489 shares to 9,300 shares, valued at $18.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,556 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc, which manages about $253.39 million and $190.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 965 shares to 3,825 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ATO shares while 117 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 78.03 million shares or 1.64% less from 79.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based Eqis Management has invested 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). North Amer Mgmt Corp accumulated 17,683 shares. Panagora Asset owns 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 18,175 shares. Btim Corporation owns 97,962 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 1.02M were reported by Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Liberty Mutual Asset Management Inc reported 26,484 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance Inc has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd has invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Umb State Bank N A Mo invested in 0.01% or 4,001 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Architects Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 578,713 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Icon Advisers reported 0.06% stake.