As Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose, Tower Bridge Advisors Increased Holding; Cummins (CMI) Share Price Declined While Marshfield Associates Has Cut Position by $2.03 Million

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 1,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 115,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.09 billion, up from 113,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.14. About 5.14 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 2.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 13,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 527,379 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $77.03M, down from 541,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $154.07. About 1.16 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $10.38 million activity. 3,481 shares were sold by Ward Pat, worth $539,555. LINEBARGER NORMAN THOMAS also sold $3.31 million worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares. HERMAN ALEXIS M had sold 775 shares worth $111,321. Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000 worth of stock. Cook Jill E sold $796,050 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,970 shares valued at $1.70 million was sold by ROSE MARYA M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,459 shares. Asset Management holds 2,440 shares. Prentiss Smith Company owns 300 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 700 shares. Agf America has 1.15% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 22,701 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora invested in 12,562 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,683 shares. Orrstown Finance Services holds 1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 5,236 shares. Fire Gp has invested 1.17% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 76,595 shares. Alabama-based Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0.45% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Matthew 25 reported 42,000 shares. 4,182 are owned by Moors Cabot Inc. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.73 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 18,137 shares.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $957.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T) by 3,991 shares to 181,850 shares, valued at $6.11B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scienti (NYSE:TMO) by 70 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,844 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 126,973 were accumulated by Bridgeway. Adage Capital Partners Lc invested in 1.97M shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 6,726 shares. Mathes invested in 0.31% or 5,425 shares. 4,330 are held by Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Renaissance Gp Limited reported 19,170 shares. Check Cap Inc Ca holds 3,127 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Lc reported 1.85% stake. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 29,714 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc invested in 0.27% or 47,378 shares. The North Carolina-based First Citizens Financial Bank & Co has invested 1.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.83% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.00M shares. Benedict Advsrs accumulated 28,671 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 13.05 million shares stake. Rice Hall James Ltd has 6,075 shares.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. $838,808 worth of stock was sold by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.