As Conocophillips Com (COP) Share Price Declined, Boston Advisors Upped Holding; Hm Payson & Company Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $11.98 Million as Share Price Declined

Hm Payson & Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Payson & Company sold 105,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 703,373 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $80.45M, down from 808,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Payson & Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $839.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 12,317 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 14.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 38,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 308,718 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.90 million, up from 269,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.24. About 5.98M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – In vote of confidence, oil firms mop up new North Sea blocks; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,448 shares to 8,026 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp Cl A (NYSE:GDOT) by 249,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,935 shares, and cut its stake in Caci Intl Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Citizens Bancshares And Trust holds 2,596 shares. 18,053 are owned by Macnealy Hoover Management Incorporated. Country Trust Retail Bank stated it has 273,989 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.27% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lehman Fincl Res holds 5,161 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.32% or 2.14 million shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 6,418 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel stated it has 0.36% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Guardian Life Insur Communication Of America holds 3,285 shares. Usca Ria Lc reported 0.14% stake. Compton Mngmt Incorporated Ri has invested 0.37% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Budros Ruhlin And Roe invested in 3,811 shares. 5,574 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,905 shares. Adirondack Trust Co invested in 12,087 shares.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.34 million activity. Schwarz Glenda Mae sold 18,882 shares worth $1.34M. $3.62 million worth of stock was sold by KELLY JANET LANGFORD on Wednesday, August 22. 160,064 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares with value of $11.54M were sold by Lance Ryan Michael.

Hm Payson & Company, which manages about $2.21B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,452 shares to 9,501 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 145,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Mbs (Mkt) (MBB).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $82.43 million activity. Shares for $2.15M were sold by BROD FRANK H. Hogan Kathleen T had sold 40,000 shares worth $4.45 million. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. 118,000 shares valued at $13.09 million were sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,700 are held by Fernwood Inv Management Limited Liability. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has 0.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 629,262 shares. Money Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.54% or 69,316 shares in its portfolio. Coe Capital Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 1,907 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.02% or 163,096 shares. 18,010 are held by Bridgewater Associate Lp. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.74% or 33,704 shares in its portfolio. Spc stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Somerset Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 2.56% or 27,845 shares. Montecito State Bank Tru invested in 1.49% or 43,703 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.12% or 719,807 shares. Confluence Investment Management Limited Co invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orleans Capital Mgmt La reported 33,898 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Inc holds 0.57% or 17,000 shares.

