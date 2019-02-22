As Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Value Declined, Northstar Asset Management Has Boosted by $311,750 Its Holding; As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Davis R M Has Raised Holding

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by 22.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,950 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.72M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $166.26. About 720,981 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 3.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 1,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,675 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.99 million, up from 54,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $287.15. About 44,528 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northrop announces $1B repurchase agreement – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “SAIC taps Engility exec as its new CIO – Washington Business Journal” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northrop Grumman: While There Are Concerns, The Company Remains Strong – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying Northrop Grumman – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Underperformance Makes Northrop Grumman An Interesting Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2018.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 62,603 shares to 6,800 shares, valued at $357,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,504 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $10.01 million activity. Another trade for 1,565 shares valued at $427,855 was made by Purvis Shawn N on Monday, October 29. BUSH WESLEY G had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.75 million. CHESTON SHEILA C. had sold 10,440 shares worth $3.34 million on Wednesday, October 3. Shares for $1.59 million were sold by Antkowiak Patrick M. on Monday, September 17. Kalan Lesley A sold 1,065 shares worth $319,521.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 62 investors sold NOC shares while 271 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 139.01 million shares or 1.40% more from 137.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 144,610 were accumulated by Lord Abbett Co Limited Com. Ancora Advsrs Llc has 2,457 shares. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware holds 0.19% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 3,901 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.66% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Marshwinds Advisory Company holds 1.72% or 11,857 shares. Cap has invested 0.66% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.47% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). The Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Prudential Pcl accumulated 1,104 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Fiera invested in 0% or 1,598 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Cibc Ww Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,965 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,849 shares. The Wisconsin-based First Business Financial Svcs has invested 0.11% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $257.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,700 shares to 11,900 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,327 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Index (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 10,533 shares. Moreover, Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Atlas Browninc invested 0.46% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Synovus Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,838 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co owns 0.1% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,852 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sg Americas Securities Limited Com holds 4,487 shares. Montecito Financial Bank owns 2,038 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Westover Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.33% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 33,375 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fulton Financial Bank Na owns 4,346 shares. Sun Life holds 461 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 25,879 shares. Coastline Tru holds 0.37% or 11,925 shares.