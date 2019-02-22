As Cummins (Call) (CMI) Share Price Declined, Sns Financial Group Has Decreased Its Holding; Capital Planning Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Facebook (FB) as Stock Value Declined

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 6,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,715 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.86 million, down from 47,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.04. About 20,675 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – For Facebook’s Employees, Crisis Is No Big Deal; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 01/05/2018 – The speakers, one of which will come with a camera and a touch screen, will connect directly to Facebook Messenger. They will also come equipped with a smart voice assistant that’s tied to Facebook’s artificial intelligence program, M; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO REQUIRE HEIGHTENED TERMS FOR B2B APPLICATIONS; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of marketing, Carolyn Everson, answered questions about its recent data breach at the ShopTalk retail conference on Monday; 19/03/2018 – MORE THAN 60 U.S. SENATORS VOTE TO ADVANCE BILL TO MAKE IT EASIER TO PENALIZE OPERATORS OF WEBSITES THAT FACILITATE ONLINE SEX TRAFFICKING; FINAL PASSAGE EXPECTED LATER THIS WEEK; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Scrutiny of Federal Trade Commission; 11/04/2018 – Lawmakers Grill Mark Zuckerberg Over Facebook: Live Coverage

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (Call) (CMI) by 27.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.05M, down from 9,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $154.07. About 1.16 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $10.38 million activity. Ward Pat sold $539,555 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Monday, December 3. HERMAN ALEXIS M had sold 775 shares worth $111,321. On Monday, December 17 the insider LINEBARGER NORMAN THOMAS sold $3.31M. On Friday, January 18 the insider Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000. Smith Mark Andrew sold $76,788 worth of stock. Cook Jill E had sold 5,307 shares worth $796,050.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $417.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,358 shares to 79,421 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 14,906 are owned by Orca Invest Management Limited Liability Company. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 7,687 shares. Culbertson A N reported 38,379 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 33,540 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 2,499 shares. Wesbanco State Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 200 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 68,709 shares. Novare Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.39% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.77M shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Vident Advisory Lc stated it has 3,305 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associate holds 0.05% or 220,419 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 10,932 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 361 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ionic Capital Llc owns 28,000 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 123,278 shares. Ent Financial Svcs Corporation holds 0.36% or 4,190 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 263,949 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corporation Mi holds 25,074 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. 15,356 were accumulated by Amarillo Retail Bank. Boothbay Fund Ltd has 1.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 79,934 shares. Oak Associate Oh has 2.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thomasville National Bank & Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,806 shares. Intact Investment Management owns 8,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Company owns 0.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.28 million shares.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 46 sales for $308.92 million activity. The insider Schroepfer Michael Todd sold 38,105 shares worth $6.06 million. $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $871,068. 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Shares for $671,777 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, November 15. 602,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $106.35M were sold by Zuckerberg Mark.