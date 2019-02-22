As Dreyfus Strategic Municipals (LEO) Stock Price Declined, Robinson Capital Management Lifted Stake by $1.38 Million; As China Mobile Limited (CHL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.65 Million

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals (LEO) by 15.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 197,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.76 million, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 71,113 shares traded. Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has declined 16.14% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.14% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 10.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 34,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.70% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 301,343 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.75 million, down from 335,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 381,194 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 0.31% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $540.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 15,700 shares to 16,200 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $333.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Quali (MFL) by 107,074 shares to 627,303 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) by 350,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,432 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance National Muni Inc (AFB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.42, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 2 investors sold LEO shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.48 million shares or 2.98% more from 5.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Two Sigma Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 12,062 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 102,080 shares stake. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp invested in 12,770 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Lc owns 19,740 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. City Of London Limited has 90,669 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 52,098 shares. 18,059 were accumulated by Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 5,000 shares. 48,022 were reported by Goodwin Daniel L. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Dynamic Advisor Solutions holds 0.04% or 24,016 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 105,713 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 69,410 shares. Parametric Assoc Llc accumulated 130,891 shares.