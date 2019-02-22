As Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Stock Price Declined, Maryland Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $429,400; Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Rose While Sanders Capital Trimmed Stake

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 8.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18.38 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $905.07 million, down from 20.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 18.61 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 107.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 5,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,893 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $834,000, up from 5,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.74. About 2.55 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Texas-based Sunbelt Securities has invested 1.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eaton Vance holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6.81 million shares. Live Your Vision Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3,863 shares. Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Inc Ca has 0.15% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 20,960 shares. Intact Investment Management reported 295,900 shares. Moreover, Pictet North America Advsr has 0.11% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 18,165 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hollencrest holds 0.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 106,359 shares. The New Jersey-based Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 88.10M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tekla Cap Ltd accumulated 1.35 million shares. Sanders Capital Limited Liability Company holds 18.38M shares or 4.15% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested in 0.83% or 42,070 shares. Stearns Svcs Group holds 0.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 29,229 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $21.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 6,200 shares to 705,548 shares, valued at $103.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 3.93 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Missouri-based Fin Counselors has invested 0.6% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 309,703 shares stake. Frontier has 13,596 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.56% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1.23 million shares. Holt Advsr Limited Company Dba Holt Ptnrs Lp owns 23,700 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams, a Texas-based fund reported 12,949 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.99% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Midwest National Bank Trust Division reported 0.41% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 1,416 are held by Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bancshares Of America De holds 22.20M shares. Shell Asset Management Com invested in 65,385 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 1.74M are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 0.87% stake. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 20,148 shares. Community Fincl Svcs Gp Lc invested in 109,921 shares.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $764.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (NYSE:ETN) by 12,115 shares to 10,466 shares, valued at $908,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc Reit by 8,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,768 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).