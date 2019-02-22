As Facebook (Call) (FB) Shares Declined, Holder Brookside Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Declined

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 98.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 217,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.52 million, down from 220,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.04. About 43,357 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits ‘mistakes’; 02/05/2018 – Facebook to release smart speaker first in markets outside US, sources say; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook automatically connects terrorists from around the world; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is making data settings and privacy tools easier for users to find; 22/03/2018 – Suspicious package found near London HQ of Cambridge Analytica; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Former Employees Open Up About the Data Scandal; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook exec grilled by UK Parliament over data leaks; 19/03/2018 – Not a comment on the stock but is this the first time people realize that $FB invades your privacy? Why is no one talking about them listening in on your phone calls?; 20/03/2018 – jason: LEADERSHIP! Exclusive: Mark #Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 22/05/2018 – BEFORE GERMAN ELECTIONS FACEBOOK WORKED WITH GERMAN AUTHORITIES- ZUCKERBERG

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) by 7.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 125,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $178.25 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $124.53. About 907,361 shares traded or 10.55% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 19.84% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 24,644 shares to 296,293 shares, valued at $22.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 75,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 46 insider sales for $308.92 million activity. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $9.13M was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Cox Christopher K had sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39M on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 2,112 shares valued at $294,835 was sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. Zuckerberg Mark had sold 263,210 shares worth $45.85M. Shares for $10.77M were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. The insider Schroepfer Michael Todd sold 38,085 shares worth $6.33M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $47.70 million activity. The insider Stephenson Scott G sold $2.23M. WRIGHT DAVID B sold 4,200 shares worth $508,326. $6.12 million worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares were sold by Anquillare Mark V. 3,000 shares were sold by MILLS ANDREW G, worth $332,910 on Wednesday, December 19. The insider Foskett Christopher M sold 5,300 shares worth $614,058. Grover David J. also sold $1.15 million worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q2.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $20.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 63,932 shares to 91,752 shares, valued at $226.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Financial Services Gr (NYSE:HIG) by 885,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).