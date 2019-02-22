As Facebook (FB) Shares Declined, Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Upped Position; Cullinan Associates Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $883,200; Stock Declined

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 6.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 18,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,345 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.79M, down from 301,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 2,659 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.80 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.04. About 10,101 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook is in trouble on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean; 05/03/2018 – Facebook asked some users if they thought the company should host content from child sexual predators and violent extremists; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg will face tough questions in U.S. Senate hearing; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN MARCH 2017, COMPLETED INTERNAL AUDIT TO CONFIRM ALL GSR DATA WAS DELETED; CERTIFIED TO FACEBOOK FIRM HOLDS NO DATA FROM GSR; 21/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal data of 50 million Facebook users, and the social media is dealing with the fallout; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shuffles Management Team; 23/04/2018 – Facebook is being sued for defamation by an entrepreneur over fake ads; 23/05/2018 – Four of the EU’s harshest hits against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 02/05/2018 – Facebook to release smart speaker first in markets outside US, sources say; 17/04/2018 – Facebook Opens Up Its Data — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hs Mngmt Prns Limited Liability reported 1.18M shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.27% or 670,721 shares. Moreover, Sadoff Invest Llc has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Avalon Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 84,241 shares. Main Street Research Lc invested in 68,358 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc stated it has 3.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Diligent Investors Limited Co holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,482 shares. Cutter Brokerage has invested 1.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stillwater Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 29,016 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Services Inc has 0.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Johnson Counsel holds 0.24% or 65,977 shares in its portfolio. First Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ally Fincl Inc holds 80,000 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 1.06% or 190,474 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 46 sales for $308.92 million activity. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.45 million worth of stock or 38,164 shares. On Tuesday, September 11 Sandberg Sheryl sold $9.13M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. 15,900 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $2.39M. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares. On Wednesday, October 31 Stretch Colin sold $116,250 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 750 shares. Zuckerberg Mark had sold 602,000 shares worth $106.35 million on Monday, August 27.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Upcoming Earnings Reports to Watch: CAT, AAPL, FB – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook ‘open to meaningful regulation’ – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Facebook’s Q4 Earnings Beat: What Wall Street Thinks (NASDAQ:FB) – Benzinga” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” published on January 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – TCV Acquires Stake In Retail Solutions Provider RELEX Solutions – Benzinga” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Proctor & Gamble, Cisco and Intel – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/05/2019: GLUU, ALLT, STX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows Cisco, Zendesk, Clearside Biomedical, Conn’s, NIC, and Commercial Vehicle Group Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cisco Data Center Goes Anywhere Your Data Is – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Feb 14, 2019 : ECA, ATO, SR, QCOM, CSCO, PGR, CAG, QEP, MSFT, QQQ, XEL, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.62 million activity. BURNS M MICHELE also sold $209,025 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. Goeckeler David sold $3.00M worth of stock or 63,050 shares. $3.24M worth of stock was sold by Tan Irving on Friday, September 14. On Thursday, November 29 the insider Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.32M. 217,420 shares valued at $10.28 million were sold by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17. $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by CHANDLER MARK D.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 499,855 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na has 0.29% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 91,525 shares. Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 2.45% or 253,735 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank accumulated 54,479 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 520,269 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 68 shares. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment stated it has 6,652 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 52,045 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 685,706 shares or 4.35% of its portfolio. 100 were reported by Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Ing Groep Nv owns 1.71 million shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Private Asset Incorporated has invested 0.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Van Eck Assocs reported 99,312 shares. Jacobs & Company Ca holds 1.98% or 240,644 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 69,609 shares.