As Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) Shares Declined, North Star Investment Management Trimmed by $1.51 Million Its Position; M Holdings Securities Increases Stake in Facebook Cl A (FB)

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 42.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 5,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,363 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.18 million, up from 13,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.04. About 3,689 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – Google and Facebook ban Irish vote ads; 20/03/2018 – FTC Said to Be Investigating Facebook (Video); 10/05/2018 – COATUE HEDGE FUND KEEPS FAITH IN FACEBOOK AMID DATA SCANDAL; 09/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new team dedicated to the blockchain. Messenger’s David Marcus is going to run it:; 23/03/2018 – Hot Money Triggered Over Tariffs and Facebook (Video); 19/03/2018 – Carole Cadwalladr: BREAKING: Facebook WAS inside Cambridge Analytica’s office but have now “stood down” following dramatic; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 02/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them. The company is hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg; 06/04/2018 – NY DPS: Statement from Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on New Facebook Rules for Political Ads; 15/05/2018 – Advertisers still are down to Facebook, which can target consumers using data is has gathered on them

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) by 78.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 115,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,081 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $447,000, down from 148,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Freeport Mcmoran Copper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 20.12M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 27.96% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTALED $402 MLN (INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR MAJOR MINING PROJECTS); 18/05/2018 – INDONESIA STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE MINISTER COMMENTS ON FREEPORT; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CONSIDERING FURTHER MINING EXPLORATION IN PAPUA; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 05/03/2018 Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING; 26/04/2018 – Freeport Says Grasberg Unaffected by New Environmental Demands

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $893.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 37,082 shares to 293,671 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 4,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Rocky Mtn Chocolate Factory Inc New Com Par $0.03 (NASDAQ:RMCF).

Since October 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $922,205 activity. On Tuesday, October 30 the insider MATHER COURTNEY sold $836,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 55 investors sold FCX shares while 198 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 983.61 million shares or 3.09% less from 1.01 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 704 shares. Piedmont Invest invested in 15,061 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsr has invested 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ny has 0.43% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 584,349 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Jnba Advsr invested 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Highland Management Ltd Company holds 0.17% or 168,182 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Mgmt Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 27,600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc accumulated 0.07% or 4.52M shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 3.69M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.06% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 0.04% or 1.26 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Wellington Gru Llp holds 2.33 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 46 selling transactions for $308.92 million activity. $123,218 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, September 26. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M.. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $8.41M was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. 38,105 shares were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd, worth $6.06M on Tuesday, October 9. Taylor Susan J.S. sold $290,400 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 15. FISCHER DAVID B. also sold $509,438 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.4% stake. Tyvor Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 20,490 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Act Ii Mngmt Lp holds 8.2% or 71,368 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 31,135 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Winfield Assocs invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wesbanco Bank & Trust owns 82,906 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers reported 1.26M shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Fosun Ltd accumulated 28,130 shares. Wexford Capital LP reported 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Daiwa Grp Inc accumulated 0.19% or 139,340 shares. Moreover, First Bank Sioux Falls has 0.86% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 187,215 were reported by Crescent Park Management Limited Partnership. Hwg Ltd Partnership accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 79 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Quadrant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $381.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT) by 2,810 shares to 2,105 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr North Amern Nat Res Etf (IGE) by 18,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,431 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

