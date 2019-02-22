As Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Declined, Selkirk Management Lowered Stake; Marco Investment Management Increases Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT)

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 43.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 30,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.11 million, up from 68,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 4.05 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) by 16.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 21,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.18 million, down from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $79.5. About 1.94M shares traded. GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has risen 17.22% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.22% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. On Monday, October 1 Johnson Denise C sold $5.40M worth of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 35,051 shares.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $702.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 27,550 shares to 104,878 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 6,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,944 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 448 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 0.43% stake. Farmers Tru invested 0.37% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Merchants reported 20,352 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 98,000 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Van Strum & Towne invested in 0.52% or 5,309 shares. Markel reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Harris Assocs Lp stated it has 2.54M shares. Oakworth Capital owns 327 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Division holds 43,775 shares. Georgia-based Bowen Hanes And Company Inc has invested 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Milestone Group holds 0.05% or 1,982 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 4,767 were reported by Fulton Bankshares Na. Boys Arnold & Communication invested 0.2% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

