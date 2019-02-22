As Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Share Value Rose, Holder Redmond Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $623,693; Ormat Technologies (ORA) Position Has Boosted by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 7.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 754,586 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.83 million, up from 704,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 137,614 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has declined 14.18% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 15/05/2018 – ORMAT SEES LOW RISK OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Oil Rig Was Stored in Warehous; 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Lava Burned Substation of Puna Complex, Warehouse in Hawaii; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT – ON MAY 30, DUE TO APPROACHING LAVA, SUBSTATION OF PUNA COMPLEX AND AN ADJACENT WAREHOUSE THAT STORED A DRILLING RIG BURNED; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatement Decision Based on Its Conclusion That There Were Errors in the Income Tax Provision; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $710.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT: NO CHANGE TO OPERATIONAL REPORTED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – SHUTTING DOWN ALL GEOTHERMAL WELLS TO SECURE PUNA FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatment Also Seen Having Associated Impact on Net Income and Earnings Per Share and the “Deferred Income Taxes” Line Items on Balance Sheet

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 17.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 21,761 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.03M, down from 26,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 1.71M shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $1.34 million activity. Granot David had sold 767 shares worth $39,869. 439 shares were sold by SHARIR DAFNA, worth $22,828. The insider Barniv Ravit sold 767 shares worth $39,892. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider FALK DAN sold $39,807.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 500,000 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $4.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) and Encourages ORA Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on October 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ormat Technologies Reports Record Revenues for Full-Year 2017 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Ormat Provides an Update on the Puna Power Plant in Hawaii Following the Kilauea Volcanic Eruption – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2018. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ormat Closes Acquisition Of US Geothermal NYSE:ORA – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Technologies Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ORA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 20.76 million shares or 4.37% less from 21.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 114,878 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 79,341 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd holds 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) or 1,977 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 8,004 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 47,245 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 900 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 268,409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Ny holds 1.78% or 128,380 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 28,152 shares. Smithfield Tru Company holds 2,423 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York reported 2,808 shares. Highland Cap Management LP reported 4,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Since October 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 18 selling transactions for $30.48 million activity. Another trade for 32,944 shares valued at $4.63 million was sold by Foster Jon M. On Thursday, February 7 Morrow J William sold $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 263 shares. Shares for $116,732 were sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, November 13. $720,994 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Englebright Jane D.. Shares for $4.72M were sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $709,358 were sold by Cuffe Michael S. on Wednesday, October 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold HCA shares while 235 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 234.20 million shares or 2.05% less from 239.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Cannell Peter B And stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Swiss National Bank reported 0.14% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 7,988 are held by Telemus Ltd Company. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,499 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 75,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 443,270 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability reported 1.09M shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 15,655 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc holds 34,655 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Kepos Cap Lp holds 0.37% or 52,398 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HCA Healthcare Announces Greg Lowe as President of Newly Created North Carolina Division – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare Hikes Its Dividend 14% – Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HCA Healthcare Appoints Meg Crofton as New Independent Director – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “7 things to know today and Disney resort captures coveted AAA Five Diamond rating – Orlando Business Journal” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Holdings Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.