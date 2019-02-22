As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Declined, Holder Fisher Asset Management Has Upped Stake; Ci Global Investments Holding in Crown Holdings (CCK) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose

Ci Global Investments Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 7.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Global Investments Inc bought 542,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7.40 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $355.05M, up from 6.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Global Investments Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 642,046 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has declined 20.30% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500.

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 119,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.45M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $921.01M, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $191.82. About 3.09M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Ci Global Investments Inc, which manages about $9.58 billion and $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 37,788 shares to 12,351 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.76M shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) – Q4 Earnings Preview For Crown Holdings – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Qorvo, Crown, Gogo, Baytex Energy, Expedia Group, and Silvercorp Metals â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings (CCK) Q4 Earnings Match, Sales Lag Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $6.90 million activity. On Thursday, October 25 the insider Funk Andrea J. bought $24,962. Beaver David A. had sold 500 shares worth $24,759.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.58, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 143.19 million shares or 14.79% more from 124.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Veritable LP accumulated 11,200 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc owns 7,090 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc owns 53,176 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 745,150 are owned by Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Citigroup holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1.31 million shares. Kbc Group Nv invested in 8,818 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1,067 shares. Point72 Asset Lp reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 164,648 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 22,000 shares. Wealthtrust accumulated 591 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 100 shares. Amer Grp Inc invested in 3,126 shares or 0% of the stock.

More news for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) – Port Report: China And U.S. Trade War Aside, Port Tampa Bay Looks To Asia For Growth – Benzinga” on February 01, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Home Depot Pros And Cons – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 21, 2019 is yet another important article.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $82.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.07M shares to 21.23M shares, valued at $460.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 21,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,017 shares, and cut its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc Adr (NYSE:KB).

Since November 14, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $22.20 million activity. On Wednesday, November 21 the insider Hewett Wayne M. bought $42,405. 13,457 shares valued at $2.32M were sold by Campbell Ann Marie on Wednesday, November 28. On Monday, November 19 VADON MARK C bought $2.00 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 11,500 shares. $1.28M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn. On Wednesday, November 14 Menear Craig A sold $21.17M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 117,327 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Moore Com reported 9,391 shares. 13,089 are owned by Alps Advsr. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 178,082 shares. Texas Capital National Bank & Trust Tx has 1.61% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,837 shares. Zacks stated it has 551,430 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Lehman Resource Inc has 1,675 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Green Square Lc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 30,276 shares. Indiana-based Donaldson Capital Management Limited Company has invested 3.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aull Monroe Mgmt reported 2.73% stake. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1,340 shares. Company National Bank reported 0.3% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 24,153 shares. Macroview Invest Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 29 shares.