As Infosys LTD (INFY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Lifted Position; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stock Value Declined While Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Position

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 32.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 26,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,843 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.71 million, down from 81,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 960,476 shares traded or 11.66% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 11.97% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 23/03/2018 – PARKERVISION TO MULL OPTIONS TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE W/NASDAQ RULE; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit at D&R IP-SoC Days April 5 in Santa Clara, Calif., Showcasing eFPGA Products; 22/03/2018 – THE9 LTD GETS NASDAQ NOTICE OF DEFICIENCY ON MIN. MKT VALUE; 27/03/2018 – Image Protect, Inc. Releases New Disruptive Digital Licensing Model lPShare™; 19/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 33.34 Points (0.46%); 29/03/2018 – Alamos Gold Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Full Spectrum Announces Major Expansion Plans to Support Accelerated Demand for its FullMAX™ Wireless Industrial Internet Technology; 08/03/2018 – NASDAQ HELSINKI OY .OMXHPI – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TECNOTREE HAS UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDERS TO ACCEPT OFFER; 09/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT OBNK.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 97.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 5.67 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.46 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $116.60 million, up from 5.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 6.91M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 06/03/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Infosys Opens Technology and Innovation Hub; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 1.18 BLN RUPEES IN RESPECT OF PANAYA HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED IN CONSOL PROFIT AND LOSS FOR QTR, YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2018; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS, FINAL DIVIDEND APRIL 12-13; 16/04/2018 – Infosys Drags India’s Sensex Lower After Disappointing Outlook; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED TO DISSOLVE THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, 2018; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CBI HAS NOT CONTACTED CO. ON MATTER; 11/05/2018 – Ravi Venkatesan Steps off Infosys Board to Pursue Exciting New Opportunity; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q EPS 26c; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7,681 shares to 4.50 million shares, valued at $237.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 22,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.47M shares, and cut its stake in Twentyfirst Cen Fox A (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 12,308 shares to 79,863 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 25 investors sold NDAQ shares while 156 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 117.06 million shares or 0.71% less from 117.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 119,653 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 4,501 shares. First Interstate Bankshares accumulated 190 shares. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 11,849 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt reported 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Advisory Service Net Lc stated it has 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Mastrapasqua Asset reported 54,128 shares stake. Lpl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 20,200 shares. Iberiabank Corporation invested in 0.36% or 33,568 shares. Gradient Ltd owns 130 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 1.51 million shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Advisors Asset Management reported 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).