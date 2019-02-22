As International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Stock Value Rose, Utah Retirement Systems Has Lifted Position by $305,800; Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Holder Advisors Preferred Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) by 66.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 4,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,363 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $312,000, down from 7,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $100.05. About 63,314 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 11.33% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 15.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.03% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,790 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.34 million, up from 14,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $128.65. About 90,492 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has declined 10.15% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 06/03/2018 IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,300 shares to 876,125 shares, valued at $42.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,905 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.89, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold IFF shares while 108 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 61.76 million shares or 20.47% more from 51.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Com Ltd has invested 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Moreover, Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 46,184 shares. 2,815 were accumulated by Cue Grp. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.03% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). United Advisers Ltd accumulated 129,909 shares. 119,232 are owned by Echo Street Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com reported 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Glenmede Na reported 35,923 shares stake. Blackrock reported 0.04% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 157,026 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il has invested 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Personal Advsr reported 4,992 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 42,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $223.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 10,275 shares to 13,527 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Small (IJS) by 124,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY).