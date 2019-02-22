As Intuitive Surgical Inccom New (ISRG) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Hwg Holdings LP Has Lowered Its Position by $5.57 Million; A T & T (T) Shareholder Botty Investors Has Upped Its Holding

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 479.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 124,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,916 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.03 million, up from 25,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 26.58 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/03/2018 – Ex-FCC Commissioner Says AT&T Trial Is ‘Cork in the Bottle’ for M&A (Video); 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inccom New (ISRG) by 58.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 9,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.92M, down from 16,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inccom New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $549.87. About 572,145 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13

Botty Investors Llc, which manages about $342.21 million and $367.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr Real Estate Fin Tr Inc by 267,558 shares to 1,240 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Natl Inv Svcs Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 46,458 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Pa owns 1.88% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 661,381 shares. Park Circle owns 196,825 shares or 4.14% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of The West has 0.31% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Farmers & Merchants Investments invested in 0.5% or 217,572 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.57% or 36,447 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com stated it has 205,994 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 62,980 shares. Doheny Asset Ca stated it has 0.44% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hayek Kallen Invest Management holds 86,097 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 129,544 shares. Eagle Advisors Ltd Com holds 6,035 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 145,762 were accumulated by Frontier Invest Management Co. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 731,460 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Just Buckle Your Chin Strap And Buy – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. box office down 16% in January – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Could Sprint Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – The Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “With AT&T Stockâ€™s Now-Near 7% Yield, Can You Afford NOT To Buy It? – Investorplace.com” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: There’s Still No Dividend Stock That Compares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $60.01 million activity. RUBASH MARK J sold 150 shares worth $81,549. 225 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $121,509 were sold by SMITH LONNIE M. Myriam Curet also sold $548,103 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Friday, September 14. $1.48 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by Brogna Salvatore. GUTHART GARY S also sold $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, February 4. MOHR MARSHALL had sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94 million.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Denbury Res Inc Del Comusd0.00 (NYSE:DNR) by 70,221 shares to 173,038 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualys Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 12,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgsinc.