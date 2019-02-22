As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Boosted Holding; Cue Financial Group Has Lowered Church & Dwight (CHD) Position by $327,391; Share Value Rose

Cue Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 15.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cue Financial Group Inc sold 5,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.85% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 29,939 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.78 million, down from 35,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $65.89. About 81,221 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 38.33% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 67.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 5,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.82M, up from 7,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.26. About 354,536 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. 748 shares valued at $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. Shares for $1.23 million were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. Shares for $4.41 million were sold by Sneed Michael E on Friday, November 23. 2,000 shares were bought by PRINCE CHARLES, worth $268,731. The insider PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910. 166,695 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $24.41 million were sold by Fasolo Peter.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Accredited owns 5,245 shares. Moreover, M Holdg Securities has 0.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 15,332 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd owns 2.96% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 224,298 shares. Tiemann Advisors Ltd stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greystone Managed Invs owns 0.17% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 22,325 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 34,121 shares. Bourgeon Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.44% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,148 shares. Stralem reported 2.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). London Of Virginia reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Harbour Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aqr Cap Management Ltd reported 5.13M shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 140,000 shares. Pioneer Trust Retail Bank N A Or holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 41,090 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.19% or 1,696 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Johnson & Johnson, Schlumberger, Karyopharm Therapeutics, WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS, INC, ASGN, and Suburban Propane Partners with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JNJ’s TECNIS Eyhance IOL available in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson: Goodbye Growth – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Latest From Johnson & Johnson’s Asbestos Scandal (NYSE:JNJ) – Benzinga” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 02/21: (IMDZ) (CYH) (CAR) Higher; (CBLK) (MIC) (DPZ) (JNJ) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $470.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry by 30,130 shares to 120,358 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 56,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,151 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 34 investors sold CHD shares while 224 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 197.15 million shares or 3.70% less from 204.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt accumulated 82,894 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Peak Asset Lc accumulated 0.08% or 4,098 shares. 87 are owned by Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com. Ironwood Counsel Lc reported 7,544 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,904 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 150,084 shares. Fil has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.08% or 1.94M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). The Rhode Island-based Coastline has invested 0.11% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,746 shares. Bb&T Limited Com owns 286,985 shares. Capital Guardian Trust Comm has 866,800 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp holds 296,183 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 25,665 shares.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Church & Dwight Q4 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on February 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Tuesdayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: DowDuPont, Electronic Arts, Estee Lauder, Exxon, Generac, Match, Nasdaq, Novartis, PayPal, Snap, Vishay and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Walmart, Samsung And CAGNY – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 16, 2019.