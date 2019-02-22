As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Rose, Lau Associates Has Raised Its Holding; Lipe & Dalton Raised Transcanada (TRP) Stake by $346,280

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 10.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 8,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,204 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.61M, up from 80,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 125,584 shares traded. TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has declined 19.90% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Transcanada Pipelines $Benchmark; 10Y, 20Y, 30Y; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES A LOT OF DISRUPTION ACROSS ENERGY VALUE CHAIN; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FIXES OPERATING, MAINTENANCE AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS AT $225 MLN FOR 2018 AND $230 MLN FOR 2019; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT COVERS NGTL SYSTEM OPERATING COSTS INCLUDING RETURN ON EQUITY AND DEPRECIATION; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT MAJOR CHANGE IN THROUGHPUT ON KEYSTONE ONCE PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS REMOVED -CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 4,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 53,778 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.43M, up from 48,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $135.59. About 555,443 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hudock Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,104 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Garrison Bradford And Associates Inc reported 3,700 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Investment Management Lc has invested 2.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 476,631 were reported by Bb&T Corp. Moreover, First National Tru has 1.82% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Swedbank has invested 2.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mai Capital Management owns 173,810 shares. Family Cap Co reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cincinnati Indemnity Com holds 25,000 shares. Jnba Financial has invested 2.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 57,826 were accumulated by Grimes. Bell Fincl Bank invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Massachusetts-based Amer Rech And Mngmt has invested 3.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cumberland Prtn Ltd has 224,298 shares for 2.96% of their portfolio. Butensky And Cohen Finance Security Inc invested in 1.74% or 15,710 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Another trade for 30,943 shares valued at $4.41M was sold by Sneed Michael E. Another trade for 748 shares valued at $100,050 was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. $38.60 million worth of stock was sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. Fasolo Peter had sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41M on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $268,731 was bought by PRINCE CHARLES. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.