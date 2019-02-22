As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Share Price Declined, Horrell Capital Management Decreased by $1.45 Million Its Stake; Kynikos Associates LP Lowered Its Position in Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) as Market Valuation Declined

Kynikos Associates Lp decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 22.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 1,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,242 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34 million, down from 6,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $217.04. About 214,857 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 15.39% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q EPS $3.48; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 26.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.26M, down from 192,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 4.08 million shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 2.85% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 09/03/2018 – Eucom: U.S. European commander visits troops participating in Juniper Cobra 2018; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper Networks’ SRX Series; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q EPS 10c; 09/04/2018 – Juniper Research – Online Physical Goods Sales to Account for 13% of $30 Trillion Retail Market by 2020; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Transformation & IoT to Drive Cybersecurity Spend to $134 Billion Annually by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Dasher Technologies Appoints Al Chien as President and Former Juniper Networks Executive John Galatea as VP of Sales; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.25, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold HII shares while 141 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 35.01 million shares or 3.75% less from 36.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2,126 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 5,725 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fil Ltd reported 214,799 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 896 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Com owns 116,735 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). The New York-based Kynikos Assoc Ltd Partnership has invested 0.7% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.02% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Cadence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Chevy Chase Trust owns 35,817 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 4,196 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $69,875 activity.

Kynikos Associates Lp, which manages about $4.02 billion and $190.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 14,289 shares to 22,789 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 44,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold JNPR shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 305.23 million shares or 0.61% less from 307.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 14.77M are held by State Street Corporation. Massachusetts-based Adage Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). New Vernon Cap Hldgs Ii Ltd Liability has 9,702 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 118,806 shares. Gyroscope Mngmt Group Limited Liability reported 280,537 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 1,498 shares. 12,923 were reported by Cypress Capital Grp. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3.55M shares. Paloma Management holds 26,640 shares. D E Shaw & Company has invested 0.07% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Moreover, Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Amica Retiree Medical Trust stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Royal London Asset Management accumulated 0% or 143,312 shares. Westpac Banking has 22,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 28,294 shares.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $4.79 million activity. On Wednesday, November 7 rahim rami sold $488,676 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 16,100 shares. The insider Miller Kenneth Bradley sold 7,000 shares worth $182,000. $3.36M worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was sold by Athreya Anand on Friday, November 2. Koley Bikash sold $177,525 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) on Wednesday, January 30.