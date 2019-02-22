As Kinder Morgan De (KMI) Shares Declined, Loews Raised by $2.81 Million Its Holding; Athena Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) as Market Valuation Declined

Loews Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (KMI) by 22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 165,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 915,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.22M, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 1.06 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 4.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 239,497 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.17 million, down from 250,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 142,755 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 48.43% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying

