As Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Share Price Declined, Eam Investors Increased by $997,659 Its Holding; Soroban Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Union Pac (UNP) Position by $145.10 Million; Share Price Declined

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) by 120.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 76,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,626 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96M, up from 63,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $409.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 3,060 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has risen 63.18% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.18% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Zimeta IV Is for the Control of Fever in Horses; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces Appointment of Ernest Mario, Joseph McCracken to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval Of Mirataz(TM) (mirtazapine Transdermal Ointment) For The Management Of Weight Loss In Cats; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 08/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in; 23/04/2018 DJ Kindred Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIN); 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 14.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 895,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.13 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $835.19 million, down from 6.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $168.9. About 185,062 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $672.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayzata Investment Partners Llc by 10,525 shares to 23,446 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bandwidth Inc. by 7,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,687 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 2 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 7 investors sold KIN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 21.65 million shares or 9.04% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). D E Shaw Co has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Renaissance Technologies Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Citigroup stated it has 8,537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 14,439 shares. 1.83M were accumulated by Blackrock. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management owns 60,575 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 2,084 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 167,612 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Ariel Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 11,200 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 26,740 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 sales for $4.34 million activity. $39,958 worth of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) was sold by Townsend Raymond. On Friday, January 18 Park West Asset Management LLC bought $7.05M worth of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) or 741,840 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.27% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 1.47M shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.8% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moneta Invest Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 2,051 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.35% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Park Natl Corporation Oh accumulated 0.29% or 32,448 shares. Mgmt Assoc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Oregon-based fund reported 44,262 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management stated it has 9,100 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 1.71 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Triangle Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.35% or 3,995 shares. Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx invested in 5,818 shares. First Allied Advisory invested in 3,204 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.45% or 73,474 shares.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. Tennison Lynden L sold 8,450 shares worth $1.28M.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.86M shares to 5.77M shares, valued at $493.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).